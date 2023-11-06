Officials provide update on Norwich revitalization project

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chenango officials announced an update that the construction on downtown Norwich is near completion. The construction was part of the Norwich Revitalization Project.

Currently, all the old sewage pipes have been repaired and businesses gained their parking spaces back. Officials said there is some minor work that needs to be finished around the area including adding temporary crosswalks and traffic signals, road paving and clean-up.

The Community Development Director Erik Scrivener explained what is to come with the finishing touches.

“So, these are temporary crosswalks. They will be permanent in the spring so we will be waiting for those to go in,” said Scrivener. “As far as the city goes, we have to complete some administrative work we’re hoping that’s going to be done by December, before January we have to continue drawing down our funds. We’ve received $1.4 of our $2.85 million.”

Construction is expected to be fully wrapped up by Spring 2024.

