The Polish Community Center of Binghamton hosts first annual fall food drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Polish Community Center of Binghamton hosted its first annual community fall food drive on Sunday.

The PPC partnered with Binghamton University Musicians, SUNY B, to provide live music throughout the drive.

Participants donated canned food for admission and got to enjoy an afternoon filled with food, raffle prizes and live music.

The donation drive also accepted any goods that would make their end-of-year raffle baskets a hit. Event organizers were excited to start this new tradition.

“I do feel that the more we contribute to our organizations in society, we also welcome Suny Binghamton,” said Polish Community Center President, Adam Zduniak

This drive was created to help CHOW, veterans and their family members, along with the Broome County Humane Society.

