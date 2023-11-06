Rep. Molinaro launches effort to redirect all 988 Crisis Lifeline calls to local call centers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) urged the Federal Communications Commission, of FCC, to implement technology that redirects all calls to the National 988 Crisis Lifeline to local call centers on Monday.

Unlike 911 calls, which are routed to a local call center based on the caller’s current location, 988 calls are routed based on the person’s area code. If someone moves or travels, their call to 988 could be sent to a call center hundreds of miles away. 988 is not as effective if the person answering a call is unfamiliar with the caller’s location and cannot provide accurate, local resources.

“When someone experiencing a crisis calls the 988 mental health hotline, they should be able to talk to someone that’s familiar with their community and who can direct them to local resources,” said Molinaro. “If a Binghamton resident calls 988, a Southern Tier call center will always be better situated to provide support than say a call center in Alabama. That’s why I’m pushing the FCC to implement new technology so that 988 calls are sent directly to local call centers. If implemented, this effort can save lives.”

Molinaro urged the FCC to implement geo-routing technology to ensure that someone who calls 988 will be routed to a local call center.

