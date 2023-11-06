Rollercoaster ride this week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. Rising temperatures. Breezy. Low: 41-46.↑

(WBNG)

Election Day: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 53-61.

Tuesday Night: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Low: 26-33.

Wednesday: Partial sun. Cooler. High: 42. Low: 34.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 54. Low: 37.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 46. Low: 33.

Veteran’s Day: Cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers. Chance of precip 30%. High: 45. Low: 29.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. High: 43. Low: 27.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 32.

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front will being to lift in from the west, allowing for temperatures to rise during the night. Early lows will fall into the low-40s before rising to near 50 before daybreak. Some rain showers will develop as well, although rain accumulations will be minor.

Election Day will see some isolated showers, mainly during the morning. Highs will reach the upper-50s, but a cold front will cross during the afternoon, allowing for temperatures to fall into the 40s. The cooler air remains into Wednesday, with highs only reaching the low-40s.

There is some uncertainty with Wednesday night into Thursday, as a warm front lifts across, but temperatures will still be near freezing, allowing for the chance of some wintry mix. Thursday itself will see highs in the mid-50s, with scattered showers. A cold front follows, and temperatures for Friday will be in the mid-40s, although it is looking dry.

Veteran’s Day will see highs in the low-to-mid 40s with a chance of mixed showers. Sunday will see highs remain in the low-40s with breaks of sun.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-40s.

