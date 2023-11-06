Union Endicott athletics receive grant from Molina Health Care

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Union Endicott School District received $5,000 from Molina Health Care to bring an athletic apparel closet to the district.

Support Our Sports was created to help raise money for underserved and aspiring youth athletes. The closet will be filled with shoes, t-shirts, water bottles and more that could assist student-athletes.

The goal is to be able to relieve some of the cost while helping students with their athletic apparel needs. The coordinator of the UE Family Support Center Tom Mitchell shared how the closet will function.

“As a parent of kids who played sports, they grow out of their stuff very quickly. And it just kind of piles up in your garage or in your shed and a lot of times,” said Mitchell. “You think ‘What can I do with this equipment instead of just throwing it away or whatnot?’ So, now we’ll have a place where people can just drop off their gently used, things that maybe their kids have grown out of.”

The school said they are accepting donations of gently used athletic apparel. If you are interested in making a donation or more information reach out to the Union Endicott Family Support Center at the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.