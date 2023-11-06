Winds will be increasing

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of partly cloudy. A few PM showers. Breezy. 0-T” 30% High 54 (50-56)

Wind S 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. Windy. .10-.25″ Low 44 (40-46) Wind S 10-20 G 35 mph

TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 58 (56-60)

Wind SW becoming NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. Windy Low 32 Wind NW 10-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 Low 34

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. 40% High 52 Low 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 30% High 44 Low 34

SATURDAY, VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 20% High 42 Low 30

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 40 Low 26

We’ll have seasonable temperatures today. The low will track through eastern Canada, but

we’ll have a couple fronts move through our area. These will give us clouds and a few

showers. The best chance of rain will be this evening.

A cold front will give us a few more showers Tuesday. As the front moves out, mostly

cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday night.

High pressure will give us a break Wednesday with seasonable temperatures.

Another low will give us some cloud and showers Thursday and into Friday. A clippler will

move through Friday night and into Saturday. Not a big precipitation maker, but

it will bring in some colder air. With this we could see some mixed showers Saturday.

High pressure will give us cool, but quiet weather Sunday.

