Advocates for Autism hosts its ‘All Abilities Club Night’

(WBNG) -- Advocates for Autism is an organization that provides socialization, community and opportunities for individuals living with autism.

On Saturday, the first-ever “Club Night” was held in Binghamton for young adults living with special needs. The program is something the Advocates for Autism president and CEO Sally Colletti said she wanted to start the program when her son turned 21-years-old nine years ago.

“When he turned 21, I thought, ‘He’s gonna miss out on so many rights of passages.’” So, we threw big parties and we threw graduation parties and we tried to emphasize the milestones that he did have,” said Colletti. “But, he never had the chance of going to downtown Binghamton and going out to the bar and dancing. So, we wanted to make that happen.”

