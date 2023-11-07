Advocates for Autism hosts its ‘All Abilities Club Night’

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Advocates for Autism is an organization that provides socialization, community and opportunities for individuals living with autism.

On Saturday, the first-ever “Club Night” was held in Binghamton for young adults living with special needs. The program is something the Advocates for Autism president and CEO Sally Colletti said she wanted to start the program when her son turned 21-years-old nine years ago.

“When he turned 21, I thought, ‘He’s gonna miss out on so many rights of passages.’” So, we threw big parties and we threw graduation parties and we tried to emphasize the milestones that he did have,” said Colletti. “But, he never had the chance of going to downtown Binghamton and going out to the bar and dancing. So, we wanted to make that happen.”

If you are interested in making a donation to Advocates for Autism or learning more about Club Night and other events, follow the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bridal emporium crash
Truck crashes through Bridal Emporium in Endwell
2023 General Election information
Fall Food Drive
The Polish Community Center of Binghamton hosts first annual fall food drive
Mandate for all-electric school buses by 2035 provides unique challenge for school districts
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Thanksgiving play Cidermill stage
Thanksgiving play Cidermill stage
Thanksgiving play Cidermill stage
Lawyers on Call: Contingency Fees
Lawyers on Call: Car and truck accidents
Lawyers on Call: Car and truck accidents