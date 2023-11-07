Gov. Hochul announces $32 million project to revitalize Greater Binghamton Airport

MAINE (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that work in underway to transform the Greater Binghamton Airport into a state-of-the-art gateway.

The project was awarded $32 million from the governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development & Revitalization Competition. Hochul’s office said it will reimagine the passenger terminal, construct a new customs and border protection facility and redevelop the airport‘s main approach road to improve passenger flow.

“A state-of-the-art airport provides an essential foundation that will enable local communities to grow their economies, create jobs and improve their quality of life,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “The improvements we are making to the Greater Binghamton Airport will make it the perfect welcome to those visiting the beautiful Southern Tier.”

Improvements to the construction of a new canopy and entry portal, reconfigure the ticketing lobby and outbound baggage area and create a new parking revenue control system.

