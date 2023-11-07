Guthrie Hospital recognized for ‘excellence in patient care’ by national group

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre has been nationally recognized by the “Leapfrog Group” for its excellence in patient care.

The Leapfrog Group is a national not-for-profit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. The hospital received an A grade for its increased focus on preventing hospital-associated infections, continued infection prevention practices and made improvements in the overall patient experience.

Chief Medical Officer at Robert Packer Hospital Jon Rittenberger said the staff and himself will continue to drive its patient care to the next level.

“To get to this level, you’ve been doing good things for a period of time and so you know now we want to continue that we want to continue to offer this excellent level of care, this safe level of care and then, what are we going to do to drive it to the next level in the future,” said Rittenberger.

