Homer Brink Elementary students host Veterans Day Program

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Homer Brink Elementary School hosted its Veterans Day Program on Tuesday as a way to show respect to all veterans who have served the country.

Students presented veterans with certificates of recognition for their service. They also sang patriotic songs through American Sign Language including “God Bless the USA.” Navy Veteran Timothy Mellander said the program was a nice tribute and gave him the opportunity to reflect.

“I find some of the moments a little emotional as I dwell back on some of my other veteran friends who are no longer with us,” said Mellander. “I’m glad to have a chance to have a moment to reflect and honor those people.”

Mellander said that today was an opportunity for him to come back again to the veteran’s program.

Homer Brink is part of the Maine-Endwell Central School District

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.