A “mild” start to the day

TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 30% High 58 (54-60)

Wind SW becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. Flurries. Windy. 0-T” Low 30 (28-34)

Wind NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 (38-44) Wind N 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and ice. 0-.25″ rain, 0-.05″ ice Low 34

Wind SE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. 40% High 52 Low 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 20% High 46 Low 32

SATURDAY, VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 30% High 44 Low 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 44 Low 30

Mild and windy today. A cold front will give us a few more showers. As the front moves out, mostly

cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday night. There could be a few snow showers.

High pressure will give us a break Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. A low moving in from

the southwest will give us a wintry mix of rain and ice Wednesday night into Thursday.

As temperatures warm, we’ll have rain and rain showers Thursday.

Along with some cooler temperatures, we’ll have some showers Friday and into Saturday. Cold

enough for some snow showers Saturday.

High pressure will give us cool, but quiet weather Sunday and Monday.

