Ross Park Zoo adds 5 red wolves to pack

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo has added five rare red wolves to its wolf woods.

Executive Director Phillip Ginter told 12 News, that in the 1980s, red wolves were declared extinct in the wild and now there are fewer than 50 left.

Ginter said they have had wolves at the park for more than 40 years and they were excited to expand their pack by five more.

These wolves are a part of the US Fish & Wildlife’s partnership with zoological institutions around the country. Ross Park Zoo is one of the 49 to work in this partnership and house these rare animals.

“Part of what we’re really hoping is people gain a new appreciation for red wolves, but wolves in general,” Gonter said. “They get a bad rep as being predators but one of the things we’re really working with people on is to preserve natural habitats.”

The zoo is now open year-round and the red wolf building has been re-done over this past year, including heat to enjoy seeing the animals during winter months.

In the future, Ginter hopes to work with the US Fish & Wildlife to breed the red wolves, as they have the space and time to do so.

The park is closed until Nov. 10 due to the Lantern Festival clean-up. But after that, the community can come and enjoy learning about the new rare red wolves.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.