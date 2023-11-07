‘Studio 11 Barbershop’ announces this season’s ‘Holiday Gift Drive’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Studio 11 Barbershop in Endicott announced the start of its “Holiday Gift Drive” that will end on Dec. 10.

The barbershop will be collecting gifts for the ages 17 or younger including but not limited to, non-perishable items, gift cards and winter clothing. The studio asked those who donate to label the gifts with age and gender if they are wrapped ahead of drop-off.

Gift donations will be distributed during the children’s haircuts for its Christmas event on Dec. 10.

Leftover gifts will be donated to “Toys for Tots.”

