SUNY Morrisville, ACHIEVE give students opportunity to become a Direct Support Professional

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A unique program was announced out of SUNY Morrisville in Norwich where students will have the opportunity to become a Direct Support Professional, or DSP. A DSP is anyone who works directly with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The program will allow students to enroll in specific classes at SUNY Morrisville that will lead them to graduate with the designated DSP micro-credential. This will allow students to move on to a professional career as a DSP and better serve those who need the support.

Director of Workforce Development for ACHIEVE William Oglesby explained how the program with develop into a professional career.

“If you think about what a DSP is and what we are doing in the community and what they are out there doing this was always a job title, now we are looking at it as a professional career we’re advancing this to the next level,” said Oglesby. “We are putting accreditation behind this. We’re putting certificates and it’s going to develop this. It’s just not it’s not just a job anymore. You heard about compassion and 90% of how we’ve always hired is on compassion or if it’s a calling now you can put some accreditation behind that.”

The classes offered at the college will build skills focused on client-centered and strength-based perspectives as well as social and environmental risk factors. Students enrolled in the courses currently said they have loved the experience.

“Since taking these classes I’ve learned a lot more in regard to who you should contact when you need help and how to manage different individual’s emotions and help them cope better,” said SUNY Morrisville student Hunter Christian.

Many current students who have enrolled are already at work for ACHIEVE as a DSP, this allows them to finally reach certification.

According to the university, 35 students will graduate from DSP course one by December, they will then move on to complete DSP course two which would earn them the micro-credential.

The program is free to students.

