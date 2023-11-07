A taste of winter on the way

Tonight: Cloudy early before partial clearing. Low: 25-33.

Wednesday: Partial sun. Cooler. High: 35-43.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Rain, snow, and freezing rain possible. Chance of precip 80%. Low: 31-38.

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 54. Low: 37.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 48. Low: 31.

Veteran’s Day: Partial sunshine. High: 43. Low: 29.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chilly. High: 41. Low: 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 44. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 48. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

Weak high pressure builds in during the night, leading to some partial clearing. It will be cold, with lows falling into the upper 20s for most.

Wednesday will feature dry conditions, but we will see increasing clouds ahead of a surface trough, and a warm front. It will remain cold, with highs only in the low-40s. As these systems cross the region, they will set off some mixed precipitation, with rain, snow, and even the chance of some light ice possible. Accumulations will be minor, but the morning commute on Thursday will be slick.

Thursday will see early showers giving way to cloudy skies in the afternoon. It will be milder, with highs in the mid-50s. A weak front will cross Thursday night into Friday, but no rain is expected. Highs on Friday will climb to the upper 40s.

Veteran’s Day will be cold, but dry with highs in the low-40s. The cold air remains for Sunday, with highs struggling to climb into the low-40s.

High pressure builds in starting next week, allowing for seasonable temperatures both Monday and Tuesday, with highs both days in the mid-to-upper 40s.

