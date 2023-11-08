254 envelops containing fentanyl found in drug bust

Published: Nov. 8, 2023
SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested two people following the execution of a high-risk search warrant.

The sheriff’s office said it charged 43-year-old Misty L. Cintron and 50-year-old Brandon J. Hendricks, both of Sidney, with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Clinton was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. Hendricks was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The office said it conducted the search warrant on Nov. 1 at Division Street in the Village of Sidney and found 254 wax envelopes containing fentanyl. They also found $1,018 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Sheriff DuMond noted that there will be several other felony drug charges from this search warrant including crystal meth, cocaine, MDMA and illegal prescription pills.

