27 supportive housing apartments completed in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of 27 supportive apartments across four sites in Binghamton.

Hochul said these apartments will provide supportive housing for formerly homeless families and people. Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango Inc.’s $8.1 million development involved the renovation of four buildings and was largely supported with state funds through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Homeless Housing & Assistance Program.

“These 27 new apartments will help meet community needs and address homelessness in Binghamton and the surrounding area by providing safe, stable and affordable housing with wraparound services available to residents,” Governor Hochul said. “We know that more than bricks and mortar are needed to appropriately provide housing for some of our most vulnerable residents and expanding the supply of supportive housing is an important part of our efforts to address the state’s ongoing housing crisis.”

The buildings are located at 39 to 49 Munsell St., 22 Moffat Ave., 22 Way St. and 4 Sturges St. All in Binghamton.

This project will help people who have been homeless, suffer from serious mental illness, people who were formerly incarcerated, veterans, young adults and youth aging out of foster care. Support services will include case management, life skills education and training, employment skills training, budgeting, education, transportation and social and emotional well-being.

