Battisti leads race for Broome County District Attorney

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Republican and defense attorney Paul Battisti is leading the race for Broome County District Attorney, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

With all 133 electoral districts reporting, Battisti has 15,606 votes. His opponent, Democrat and former Mayor of Binghamton, Matt Ryan, has 12,451 votes.

These results are unofficial until they are certified by the Broome County Board of Elections.

