Binghamton man charged for large amounts of fentanyl

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, a Binghamton man was charged with multiple drug felonies following a search warrant revealed more than 12 grams of Fentanyl in the Town of Chenango.

On Nov. 7, the Broome Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed the search warrant at 174 1/2 Castle Creek Rd., police said. During the search, the following items were found in Andre M. Gilliam’s possession:

  • 8.7 grams of fentanyl
  • 4.1 grams of multi-colored pills that tested positive for fentanyl
  • A scale and cutting agent used for the distribution of narcotics
  • $3,790 of cash

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of Fentanyl could cause death depending on the victim’s size.

The news release stated the following charges on Gilliam.

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B Felony
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C Felony
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A Misdemeanor

Gilliam was transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility for processing and awaits arraignment at Central Arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bridal emporium crash
Truck crashes through Bridal Emporium in Endwell
2023 General Election information
Fall Food Drive
The Polish Community Center of Binghamton hosts first annual fall food drive
Mandate for all-electric school buses by 2035 provides unique challenge for school districts
Meet the candidates running for Binghamton City Court Judge

Latest News

‘Studio 11 Barbershop’ announces this season’s ‘Holiday Gift Drive’
‘Studio 11 Barbershop’ announces this season’s ‘Holiday Gift Drive’
Featured Veterans 2
Greater Binghamton Airport
Gov. Hochul announces $32 million project to revitalize Greater Binghamton Airport