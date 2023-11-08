Binghamton man charged for large amounts of fentanyl

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, a Binghamton man was charged with multiple drug felonies following a search warrant revealed more than 12 grams of Fentanyl in the Town of Chenango.

On Nov. 7, the Broome Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed the search warrant at 174 1/2 Castle Creek Rd., police said. During the search, the following items were found in Andre M. Gilliam’s possession:

8.7 grams of fentanyl

4.1 grams of multi-colored pills that tested positive for fentanyl

A scale and cutting agent used for the distribution of narcotics

$3,790 of cash

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of Fentanyl could cause death depending on the victim’s size.

The news release stated the following charges on Gilliam.

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B Felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C Felony

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A Misdemeanor

Gilliam was transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility for processing and awaits arraignment at Central Arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.