‘Broadway in Binghamton’ presents its first 2023-24 season production, ‘Pretty Woman’ the Musical

(WBNG) -- “Broadway in Binghamton” is back and presents “Pretty Woman” the musical based on the beloved film, “Pretty Woman,” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

The performances will occur at the Broome County Forum theatre on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. This is the first Broadway in Binghamton production of the 2023-24 season. Tickets can be found at the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.