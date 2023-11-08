‘Broadway in Binghamton’ presents its first 2023-24 season production, ‘Pretty Woman’ the Musical

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- “Broadway in Binghamton” is back and presents “Pretty Woman” the musical based on the beloved film, “Pretty Woman,” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

The performances will occur at the Broome County Forum theatre on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. This is the first Broadway in Binghamton production of the 2023-24 season. Tickets can be found at the link.

