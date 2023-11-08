Broome Co. Council of Churches Jail Ministry annual ‘Christmas Project’ underway

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The holiday season brings with it many donation drives and the Broome County Council of Churches Jail Ministry is joining in the action with a donation drive of its own. But this one serves a section of the population that’s often overlooked.

The Jail Ministry is creating holiday gift bags for inmates at the Broome County Correctional Facility. The gift bags will include candy canes, tissues, some hygiene products, crosswords and more.

“These are our people and our community,” said Rev. Cris Mogenson. “They need to realize they are not forgotten or abandoned.”

The Jail Ministry is working with the community service organization “It’s Raining Lemonade” to give gifts to the families and children of inmates as well. The inmates’ children will receive a stuffed animal and a book hand-delivered to their door, making it look like it came on behalf of their parent who is currently incarcerated.

All of these gifts are assembled by volunteers.

“Our volunteers will have the experience of saying, ‘Your daddy sent you a Christmas present!’” said It’s Raining Lemonade Organizer Janet Kent. “It’s so heartwarming to hear a kid say, ‘My daddy remembered it’s Christmas!”

The Christmas Donation Drive is still accepting donations. You can drop off your donations at 3 Otseningo St. Binghamton.

Kent and Mogensen said they are looking forward to seeing the reactions of the inmates and children as they feel the joy from these simple donated gifts.

“This makes my life worth living,” said Kent.

