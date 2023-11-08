Burlingame leads race for Endicott Mayor

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Republican Nick Burlingame is leading the race for Endicott Mayor, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

With all seven electoral districts reporting, Burlingame has 779 votes. One of his opponents, Democrat Larry Coppola has 608 votes. His other opponent, Endicotter and incumbent Linda Jackson, has 146 votes.

These results are unofficial until they are certified by the Broome County Board of Elections.

For full election results, follow this link.

