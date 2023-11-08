Chenango County officials say smooth voting goes accordingly with new machines this election

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The election on Tuesday marked the first year that the Chenango County Board of Elections used its new voting machines.

During September, the board offered training classes for the poll workers in order to help them prepare for the new system this election day. An upgrade to the voting process was needed since the previous voting machines have been in use for the past 14 years.

Officials said there were a few power outages that did not help the machines but during the day, the process smoothed itself out.

Democratic Election Commissioner Carly Hendricks said the day was a success.

“So, it was really successful, we really didn’t have any problems,” said Hendricks. “There were some hiccups like we mentioned the jitters of the poll workers, you know getting used to the machines and what they were capable of and not you know I don’t want to say mess up, but you know afraid to do something because they didn’t want to break them or mess something up, but it went well, we were pleased with how it went.”

The Republican and Democratic Voting Commssioner’s agreed that the machines proved to be a great new addition. The Republican Election Commissioner Mary Lou Monahan said the poll worker anxiety was expected and understandable.

“The poll worker anxiety that they did have was perfectly natural and we were able to talk them through it and it started to click because closing down the machines at the end of the night we didn’t have nearly the number of calls that we did have in the morning,” said Monahan. “So, just that exposure throughout the day and we’re really very pleased with all the new poll workers that we had working.”

Officials also said that they look forward to the continued use of the machines.

