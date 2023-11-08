First Presbyterian Church showcases its ‘Med Shed’

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- In the village of Nichols there is a “Medical Distribution Shed” at the First Presbyterian Church. The Med Shed offers new or gently used medical equipment for anyone in need.

The Med Shed asked that users pick up the product and bring it back once finished with the item. At the shed, if an item is donated that needs a small repair, the shed can attempt to fix the item. In just this year, the Med Shed has given out 1,217 pieces of medical equipment.

“This is for anybody anywhere, if they can get here to get it or bring it to us if they’re donating equipment, we will take it. But anybody can have it,” said Jim Pierson with the Med Shed. “We don’t care about their financial status or anything because we found out that a lot of insurance companies, they will only allow a person one piece of equipment each year.”

The Med Shed has been in operation since 2019. For more information on equipment and supplies, call the following numbers:

Jim Pierson at 607-699-3173

Barb Quick at 607-699-3736

Charlene Katchuk at 607-699-3302

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.