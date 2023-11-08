**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OTSEGO & DELAWARE COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY.**

Tonight: Cloudy with mixed showers. Ice accumulations less than 0.1″. Low: 30-37

Thursday: Cloudy with morning showers. Breezy. Chance of rain 40%. High: 47-56.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33-40.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 48. Low: 33.

Veteran’s Day: Partial sunshine. High: 41. Low: 27.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chilly. High: 40. Low: 25.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 45. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 47. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

The first taste of winter arrives tonight, with snow, rain, and ice arriving with a low-pressure system. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Otsego and Delaware Counties, due to the chance of some icing. Ice accumulations will be minor, with most seeing less than 0.1″. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

A warm front will lift across the region on Thursday, setting off more showers, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the mid-50s. Lows Thursday will be in the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

Starting Friday, quiet weather will be the main story for the rest of the period, with partly cloudy skies for all days. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be cold, as a weak cold front moves through, with highs on both days only in the low-40s.

Next week will see highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

