Gelson leads race for Binghamton City Court Judge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Democrat Debra Gelson is leading the race for Binghamton City Court Judge, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

With all 33 electoral districts reporting, Gelson has 3,603 votes. Her opponent, Sophie Bergman, a Republican, has 3,067 votes.

These results are unofficial until they are certified by the Broome County Board of Elections.

