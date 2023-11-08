Narcotics, loaded gun seized in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, during an investigation, officers discovered a Johnson City residence in the possession of narcotics with the intent to sell as well as an illegally possessed loaded handgun.

On Nov. 7, the task force executed a search warrant at 44 Narwood St. Through the investigation, officers noted the following was recovered in the search.

Around 4.3 grams of Fentanyl pills

123 Oxycodone pills

Drug paraphernalia that includes digital scales and packaging materials often used for the sale and distribution of controlled substances

Illegally possessed and loaded Hi-Point 9-millimeter handgun

The news release said Donald D. Galloway, 37-years-old, was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, loaded firearm a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree prior conviction, a class D felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

The news release said that Tyana M. Campbell, 21-year-old, was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

According to police, Galloway and Campbell were processed for their charges at the Johnson City Police Department and were transported to the Broome County Central Arraignment & Processing.

