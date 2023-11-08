Narcotics, loaded gun seized in Johnson City

(Broome County special investigations unit task force)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, during an investigation, officers discovered a Johnson City residence in the possession of narcotics with the intent to sell as well as an illegally possessed loaded handgun.

On Nov. 7, the task force executed a search warrant at 44 Narwood St. Through the investigation, officers noted the following was recovered in the search.

  • Around 4.3 grams of Fentanyl pills
  • 123 Oxycodone pills
  • Drug paraphernalia that includes digital scales and packaging materials often used for the sale and distribution of controlled substances
  • Illegally possessed and loaded Hi-Point 9-millimeter handgun

The news release said Donald D. Galloway, 37-years-old, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, loaded firearm a class C felony
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree prior conviction, a class D felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

The news release said that Tyana M. Campbell, 21-year-old, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

According to police, Galloway and Campbell were processed for their charges at the Johnson City Police Department and were transported to the Broome County Central Arraignment & Processing.

