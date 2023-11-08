No measurable snow yet, but NYSDOT is ready for anything to come

By Jill Croce
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - With winter on the way, the Department of Transportation, or DOT, is already preparing.

NYSDOT Region 9 Public Information Specialist Scott Cook said around October, all the trucks get turned into plows, the salt spreaders get checked and the salt supply mixture is all prepped.

Cook said the vehicles and equipment are inspected regularly. In addition to this, the DOT has constant talks with the National Weather Service, or NWS, to stay updated on the latest weather threats.

”We have weekly briefings throughout the year,” said Cook. “When they do sense something, when there is a chance of something coming our way, they’ll start to schedule webinars. They’ll be on the phones. We know that there’s a possibility of a storm very soon after the National Weather Service.”

Cook said they are always looking for good people to be plow drivers. However, they are all staffed up and ready to go for the winter.

Cook also stressed for residents not to “crowd the plows,” which means to share the road with the plows, to be a safe distance away for safety concerns and recognize that plows have blind spots.

