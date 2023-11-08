Sexton leads race for Vestal Town Supervisor

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Democrat Maria Sexton leads the race for Vestal Town Supervisor, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

With all 18 electoral districts reporting, Sexton has 2,670 votes. Her opponent, Republican Ted Wolf, has 1,628 votes. Her other opponent, Conservative and current Vestal Town Supervisor, John Schaffer, has 1,334 votes.

These results are unofficial until they are certified by the Broome County Board of Elections.

