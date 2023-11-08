Some Endicott residents say they were unable to vote in village elections

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Election Day, Endicott resident Phillip Weingart headed to his polling location to cast his ballot just like he’s done for the last 30 years, only this time, he noticed something different.

“Immediately I looked at the ballot and realized the candidates for village offices were not on the ballot,” said Weingart. “I informed the poll people, the election people that I wanted to vote for the Village of Endicott offices but they told me I had to be a Village of Endicott resident to do that.”

But Weingart said his address on West Franklin Street, is in fact, in the Village of Endicott. He said he pays village taxes and his home is in the village’s municipal electric district.

He said after conversations with his neighbors he discovered he wasn’t the only one who encountered the issue.

“I noticed one of my neighbors behind me in line to vote was in the same situation,” said Weingart. “She was also on the thing to register and she wasn’t allowed to vote either. I’ve since heard from some of my neighbors that the same thing happened to them as well.”

Now, residents of West Franklin Street are looking for answers as to what could have caused the issue.

“I reached out to the Broome County Board of Elections,” said Weingart. “I haven’t heard back from them yet so I’m hoping they will have an answer for me on how to resolve this.”

12 News has also reached out to the Broome County Board of Elections for comment on this issue but has yet to hear back.

