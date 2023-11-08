Some wintry weather is in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
An icy mix
Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware and Otsego Counties from 7 PM Wednesday until
9 AM Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Decreasing winds. High 42 (40-46) Wind N 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and ice. 0-.10″ rain, 0-.05″ ice Low 34
(30-36) Wind S 10-20 G35 mph
THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming W 10-20 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Wind W 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers. 20% High 48 Low 32
SATURDAY, VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. 20% High 42 Low 28
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 26
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 28
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 48 Low 32
We’ll be colder today, but high pressure will give us a break today with seasonable temperatures.
A low moving in from the southwest will give us a wintry mix of rain and ice Wednesday night into Thursday.
As temperatures warm, we’ll have rain and rain showers Thursday.
Along with some cooler temperatures, we’ll have some showers Friday and into Saturday. Cold
enough for some snow showers Saturday.
High pressure will give us cool, but quiet weather Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
