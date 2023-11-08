Some wintry weather is in the Storm Track 12 Forecast

An icy mix
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware and Otsego Counties from 7 PM Wednesday until

9 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Decreasing winds. High 42 (40-46) Wind N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and ice. 0-.10″ rain, 0-.05″ ice Low 34

(30-36) Wind S 10-20 G35 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming W 10-20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Wind W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers. 20% High 48 Low 32

SATURDAY, VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. 20% High 42 Low 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 28

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 48 Low 32

We’ll be colder today, but high pressure will give us a break today with seasonable temperatures.

A low moving in from the southwest will give us a wintry mix of rain and ice Wednesday night into Thursday.

As temperatures warm, we’ll have rain and rain showers Thursday.

Along with some cooler temperatures, we’ll have some showers Friday and into Saturday. Cold

enough for some snow showers Saturday.

High pressure will give us cool, but quiet weather Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A taste of winter on the way
