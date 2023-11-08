Tioga Opportunities is offering assistance to homeowners to lower utility bills

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga Opportunities is urging both Broome and Tioga county residents to see if they qualify for the Weatherization Assistance Program.

Director of Energy Services for Tioga Opportunities James Wiser said the program helps reduce the energy burden for families. He said they have served more than 130 families and helped them save an average of $372 a year.

He said they are one of more than 500 community action agencies nationwide that operate a weatherization assistance program.

“I think it’s going to give our clients and the community peace of mind,” said Wiser “They can say ‘Okay, you don’t have to make that hard decision between energy bill payment or food for their family that week.‘”

Wiser said there are qualifications needed to be met, but if you do not qualify they can still give you advice on how to lower your bill.

To see if you qualify, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.