Tioga Opportunities is offering assistance to homeowners to lower utility bills

(KCBD)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga Opportunities is urging both Broome and Tioga county residents to see if they qualify for the Weatherization Assistance Program.

Director of Energy Services for Tioga Opportunities James Wiser said the program helps reduce the energy burden for families. He said they have served more than 130 families and helped them save an average of $372 a year.

He said they are one of more than 500 community action agencies nationwide that operate a weatherization assistance program.

“I think it’s going to give our clients and the community peace of mind,” said Wiser “They can say ‘Okay, you don’t have to make that hard decision between energy bill payment or food for their family that week.‘”

Wiser said there are qualifications needed to be met, but if you do not qualify they can still give you advice on how to lower your bill.

To see if you qualify, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Battisti leads race for Broome County District Attorney
Still photo of handcuffs.
Binghamton man charged for large amounts of fentanyl
Gelson holds slim lead in race for Binghamton City Court Judge, forcing recount
Sexton leads race for Vestal Town Supervisor
Burlingame leads race for Endicott Mayor

Latest News

Tioga Opportunities help homeowners
Broome Co. Council of Churches Jail Ministry annual ‘Christmas Project’ underway
27 supportive housing apartments completed in Binghamton
Broome Co. Council of Churches Jail Ministry annual ‘Christmas Project’ underway