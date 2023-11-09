12 Sports Athlete of the Week - Tanner Bracchy

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) - In high school football, it’s not uncommon to see a player who gets on the field for both offense and defense. But it is a little rarer to see someone do it as well as Delhi senior Tanner Bracchy.

On offense, he’s a weapon in both the pass and run game, and on defense, he’s a heat seeking missile flying from sideline to sideline trying to make a big play, earning him the respect of his teammates.

“He just brings energy. He’s a great athlete, a great teammate, and just a good ol’ boy,” said junior lineman Cameron Thomson.

“He’s a beast, watching him on defense is awesome. There’ll be a pile of guys, and he’ll still dive in head first trying to get the ball,” added sophomore running back Adam Cook. “He just plays reckless, and that’s great on defense. And on offense, he’s a great runner too. He puts his head down and gets those yards.”

As for Tanner himself, putting up big numbers all season is something he loves to do, not just for himself, but for his teammates too.

“I love the physicality of the sport, and being part of a brotherhood. It feels good,” Bracchy said. “I feel like I play a big role in helping the team in every possible way.”

‘Reckless’ is a word that the Bulldogs use a lot, and it’s something Tanner does a lot, refusing to stop, and his teammates follow his lead.

“I’ve been playing with them for a while,” Bracchy said. “I think everyone on this team plays reckless, and we play with the most energy we can at all times”

“He shows you what to do,” added Thomson. “He’s a great teammate and a great role model.”

The Bulldogs now face their biggest challenge yet, a rematch with the Tioga Tigers, the only team to beat Delhi in 2023. But Tanner and the rest of the Bulldogs are ready for the occasion.

“They got a 37-game win streak. We want to break that streak,” Cook said. “This is where we wanted to be from the beginning of the season, and now we’re here. So we’re gonna try and shove it down their throats and be section champs”

“I want to remember being a Section 4 champion, and I think that’s gonna happen this weekend,” Bracchy added.

When the Bulldogs take this field this Friday at 5 p.m., Bracchy should be front and center.

