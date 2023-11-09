Binghamton Black Bears to host ‘Military Appreciation Night’

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears are preparing to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds for the first back-to-back home series of the season this weekend. On Saturday the team will host a “Military Appreciation Night” that will begin at 7 p.m.

After the game, the team’s new specialty jerseys will be auctioned off. Veterans and active-duty military members can claim a free ticket to the game on Saturday by calling the Black Bears at 607-722-7367.

