BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Wednesday morning that longtime general manager John “JB” Bayne has stepped down from the GM position effective immediately.

The following is a statement released by the team:

“We are grateful for the many contributions JB made over the years to make professional baseball in Binghamton thrive,” said David Sobotka, Binghamton Rumble Ponies President, “and we wish him well in his future endeavors.” Richard Tylicki, a longtime member of the club’s front office, will assume the role of Acting General Manager while the team conducts a search for a permanent successor.

