Breezy and cool

Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties until 9 AM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 30% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming W 10-15 G30 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Wind W 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 G25 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Some evening/night mixed showers. 20%

0-.10″ rain, 0-.25″ snow 20% Low 32 Wind W becoming NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY, VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with early rain showers and snow showers. 20% High 42 Low 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 40 Low 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 28

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46 Low 34

We’ll have a few lingering showers today, but accumulations will be light, if anything at all.

As temperatures warm, we’ll have rain showers. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Seasonably

cold with temperatures near freezing.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Friday. As a cold front dips in from the north, we’ll have a mix

of rain and snow showers Friday night into early Saturday.

High pressure will give us cool, but quiet weather Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

