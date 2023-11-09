Extended stretch of quiet weather ahead

Tonight: Mixed clouds early before mostly cloudy conditions. Low: 34-39.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Gusts nearing 25 MPH. High: 43-51.

Friday Night: Mixed clouds. Low: 30-38.

Veteran’s Day: Partial sunshine. Cold. High: 41. Low: 28.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chilly. High: 42. Low: 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 45. Low: 35.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds. High: 49. Low: 36.

Thursday: Mild with sun and clouds. High: 53. Low: 39.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night is expected, with lows falling down to the mid-30s. Clouds will begin to increase throughout the night ahead of a weak cold front, but it is very moisture-starved, so the chances of area-wide precipitation will be small. Friday will see highs climb to nearly 50, under sun and clouds.

Another weak front moves through, dropping temperatures for Veteran’s Day. With the crossing of the front, a high-pressure system will build in, leading to dry conditions and some sunshine Highs will be about 5-10 degrees below normal, with highs struggling to reach the low-40s. The cold air and the sun remain for Sunday, with highs in the low-40s.

Next week is very quiet, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies each day. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-40s, with highs by Wednesday and Thursday reaching the upper-40s and low-50s.

