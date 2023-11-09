First set of Binghamton ‘Hometown Heroes Banners’ unveiled

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Thursday, veterans and their families and friends were joined by elected officials at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena to unveil banners for the first Binghamton Hometown Heroes campaign.

Among those recognized was Marine Corps Veteran Cara Tilton who said having a banner hung alongside those from many different eras is truly an honor.

“Those are my brothers and my sisters in arms,” said Tilton. “We have our sibling rivalry among branches of service but those are my brothers and sisters in arms regardless of when they served, where they served and whether they are here or not.”

Tilton served on the committee for the project alongside others including Army Veteran Paul White, who was also one of the honorees. He describes the feeling of being honored as one of both surprise and gratitude.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” said White. “I was on the committee putting it together but I had no aspiration of intention of being the first. My boss at the Binghamton Vet Center is the one who actually put me in for it and I couldn’t be more grateful to be one of the first to begin with, but just to honor the veterans in the area.”

White and the project committee hope that it can continue to expand. He’s calling for all local veterans to submit an application to get their own banner in the future.

“If you have a veteran in the area come down to the Vet Center and get an application,” said White. “We’re trying to spread this around the entire city to honor anybody who has served and given their time to the country and the city.”

The first set of banners can be viewed hanging on the Bevier Street bridge, just outside the entrance to Otsiningo Park.

