Johnson City senior basketball player Marisa Smith commits to Binghamton

Johnson City basketball player Marisa Smith signs her letter of intent to Binghamton University
Johnson City basketball player Marisa Smith signs her letter of intent to Binghamton University(Johnson City Athletics)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Two-time all-state selection Marisa Smith has officially signed her NLI to play women’s basketball for the Binghamton University Bearcats.

The Johnson City big has been a force for the Wildcats for years, leading the team to a winning record and the Section 4 tournament last year. In addition to her two all-state selections, Smith was also named to the STAC all-conference teams twice.

When it came to choosing Binghamton, Smith wanted to stay as close to home as she could,

“The fans here have supported me through every stage in my life, so continuing to play here for four more years is going to be really special,” Smith said. “And just like the family atmosphere there [at Binghamton] was good, they made me feel welcome, made me feel loved, so it was definitely the right place for me to be.”

Smith plans to study Human Development when she attends Binghamton University next year.

