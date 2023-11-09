Police: Deadly fire at Tioga Downs racetrack was arson

UPDATE:

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said it’s investigating an arson at the Tioga Downs racetrack.

Due to the arson, police said multiple horses were killed. Police also noted that a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- Horses were killed in a barn fire at the Tioga Downs racetrack Thursday morning.

That’s according to COO & GM of New Meadowlands Racetrack Jason Settlemoir, who said a barn had burned down. He called the news heartbreaking and said an investigation into the fire is underway.

Settlemoir said the horses at the track are owned by other people but are trained at the Tioga Downs racetrack during the winter months.

Smoke could be seen coming from the stables early Thursday morning.

