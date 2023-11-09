Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes down in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Christmas is more than a month away but Vestal residents are already feeling the holiday spirit.

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down Thursday morning on Murray Hill Road. But a year ago, Rockefeller Center Head Gardener Eric Puze showed up at the McGinley Household and asked if they would be interested in dating their 12-ton Norway spruce tree to take center stage in Manhatten.

“It was a complete surprise,” McGinley told 12 News. “But probably the best surprise of our lives.”

The tree came down the same year as Vestal celebrated its 200th birthday.

“My family has experienced quite a bit of loss in our lives and what we know is after loss it’s memories that stay with people and we are really happy that people will get go to that tree or come to our home and make memories,” McGinsley said. “Because they will carry that forever.”

The tree will be decorated and officially up for all to see at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.