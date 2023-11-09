Sheriff: Missing Corning woman found dead

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORNBY, NY (WBNG) -- According to a media release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 around 11 a.m., a woman was found dead in the Town of Hornby.

The office said the woman was from the City of Corning and was reported as a missing person to the City of Corning Police Department prior to the discovery of her death. Deputies said an investigation of the scene was conducted and that an autopsy was ordered.

Other details, such as the nature of her death, were not released by authorities. She also has not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing, stay with 12 News for more.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to fire at stable at Tioga Downs racetrack
Battisti leads race for Broome County District Attorney
Sexton leads race for Vestal Town Supervisor
Gelson holds slim lead in race for Binghamton City Court Judge, forcing recount
Still photo of handcuffs.
Binghamton man charged for large amounts of fentanyl

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to fire at stable at Tioga Downs racetrack
Officials announce 2023 ‘Thanksgiving Food Challenge’ competition
Studio 11 hosts Holiday Gift Drive
Emergency crews respond to fire at stable at Tioga Downs racetrack