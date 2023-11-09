Sheriff: Missing Corning woman found dead

HORNBY, NY (WBNG) -- According to a media release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 around 11 a.m., a woman was found dead in the Town of Hornby.

The office said the woman was from the City of Corning and was reported as a missing person to the City of Corning Police Department prior to the discovery of her death. Deputies said an investigation of the scene was conducted and that an autopsy was ordered.

Other details, such as the nature of her death, were not released by authorities. She also has not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing, stay with 12 News for more.

