Union-Endicott golfer Dante Bertoni signs national letter of intent to play for St. Bonaventure

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Defending boys’ golf state champion Dante Bertoni has made it official, signing his letter of intent to St. Bonaventure University. Bertoni won the 2023 boys’ golf state championship this past spring in a playoff hole, becoming the 11th golfer from Section IV to win the title.

When it came down to choosing a school, Bertoni knew that St. Bonaventure was the best place for him to be.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go to St. Bonaventure University. I love the campus. I love everything about it. I love the life, I love what I hear about it<’ said Bertoni. “I’ve got a buddy that plays there now, Mike Bucko, so it’s gonna be a blast.”

The U-E senior will study Business when he attends St. Bonaventure in the fall of 2024.

