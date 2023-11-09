You can sign up soon for Broome County ‘Toys for Tots’

(WBNG) -- The Holiday Season is right around the corner and in the coming weeks, the Broome County Toys for Tots program will officially begin.

Since 1962, Broome County Police Agencies and volunteers have ran the program with the goal of assisting families in providing their children with gifts for the holidays. Donations will start being accepted on Nov. 27.

“There’s such a need in the community and with the economy the way it is, everybody’s struggling right now,” said Coordinator of Broome County Toys for Tots Christopher Marshall. “To take that burden off of the parents’ shoulders and be able to let them be able to breathe a little bit more during the holiday season and not have to worry about getting their kids gifts.”

In order to sign up, families must have proof of residency in Broome County, their birth certificates and photo identification. Additionally, children must be between the ages of one and 10 years old to qualify.

Signs up are from Nov. 27 to Dec. 9.

