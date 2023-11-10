Broome Co. Legislature unanimously approves 2024 budget

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 2024 Broome County Budget has been unanimously approved by the county legislature.

According to a news release, with the approval of the budget, county residents should see their property taxes decrease for the sixth straight year. For 2024, the rate will go down 4%. Collectively, the tax rate has decreased by 20% since Broome County Executive Jason Garnar took office.

Garnar’s office said the 2024 budget includes additional investments in public safety, infrastructure and upgrading the county workforce.

“For the sixth year in a row, we’ve enacted a responsible bi-partisan County Budget on behalf of the people of Broome County,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “This budget once again saves taxpayers money while making Broome County an even better and safer place to live, work, and visit. Thank you to our Budget Director, Department Heads, Chairman Dan Reynolds and my partners in the County Legislature for working with me to cut taxes and make new investments for our future.”

The budget also includes the construction of more than 80 miles of paving for roads, funding for the Greater Binghamton Aiport; Grippen Park; SUNY Broome Health Center and the construction of the Veterans Resource Center, investing in an additional $3 million for county employee upgrades and $500,000 for small community grants for non-profits agencies and municipalities.

The budget also includes four more members for the Broome County Sheriff’s Office’s road patrol.

