Cold weekend ahead

Tonight: Mixed clouds early before mostly cloudy conditions. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Chance of precip 20%. Low: 27-36.

Veteran’s Day: Partial sunshine. Cold. Slight chance of rain & snow showers. Chance of precip 20%. High: 36-43.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mainly clear. Cold. Low: 22-28.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chilly. High: 43. Low: 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 47. Low: 35.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds. High: 52. Low: 35.

Thursday: Mild with sun and clouds. High: 56. Low: 44.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 54. Low: 46.

Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front will swing across the region, which will set off some isolated snow and rain showers, mainly in the northern counties of our regions. Accumulations will be minor. Lows will fall into the mid-30s.

Veteran’s Day will see some sun and clouds, but another weak front will pass, leading to yet another chance of some isolated snow and rain showers. Highs will be slightly below normal, with temperatures struggling to reach the low-40s. High pressure builds in for Sunday, allowing for more sunshine, but it will remain cold, with highs once again only reaching the low-40s.

High pressure remains in place for the majority of the upcoming week. Temperatures will also rebound to more seasonable levels on Monday, with most seeing highs in the upper-40s. Temperatures dip slightly on Tuesday, as a weak frontal passage moves through, leading to slightly more cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will start to rise as we enter the end of the week, with highs Wednesday through Friday in the low-to-mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, but Friday will bring some showers in advance of a cold front. The chance of rain is around 30%.

