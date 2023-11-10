FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy a few showers. Breezy. 0-.05″ 20% High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.10″ snow

20% Low 32 (28-36) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY, VETERAN’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow showers.

0-.05″ rain 20% High 42 (38-424) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 26 Wind N Calm-5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 40 Low 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 Low 32

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 44 Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50 Low 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 38

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Friday. There could be a few afternoon showers. As a cold

front dips in from the north, we’ll have a mix of rain and snow showers Friday night into early

Saturday.

High pressure will give us cool, but quiet weather Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A

cold front could give us a few showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low

50s by Wednesday into Thursday.

