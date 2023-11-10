Cool, but quiet

A few afternoon showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy a few showers. Breezy. 0-.05″ 20% High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.10″ snow

20% Low 32 (28-36) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY, VETERAN’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow showers.

0-.05″ rain 20% High 42 (38-424) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 26 Wind N Calm-5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 40 Low 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 Low 32

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 44 Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50 Low 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 38

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Friday. There could be a few afternoon showers. As a cold

front dips in from the north, we’ll have a mix of rain and snow showers Friday night into early

Saturday.

High pressure will give us cool, but quiet weather Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A

cold front could give us a few showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low

50s by Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Sheriff: Missing Corning woman found dead
Rockefeller Tree Vestal
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes down in Vestal
Tioga Opportunities is offering assistance to homeowners to lower utility bills
First set of Binghamton ‘Hometown Heroes Banners’ unveiled

Latest News

Extended stretch of quiet weather ahead
Extended stretch of quiet weather ahead
Extended stretch of quiet weather ahead
wbng
Breezy and cool