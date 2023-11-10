Guthrie Ophthalmologist named ‘Catholic Doctor of the Year’

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Guthrie Ophthalmologist Dr. Cathy Schanzer, has been recognized by the Mission Doctors Association as the Catholic Doctor of the Year with the “World of Difference Award.”

Dr. Schanzer was first inspired to follow a call to missionary service in grade school and over the years, she and her husband Tom Lewis have worked in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Sierra Leone.

In 2006, Dr. Schanzer and her husband established the Southern Eye Clinic in Serabu, Sierra Leone.

Today, the Southern Eye Clinic of Serabu is open year-round, providing diagnostic examinations, medicines, eyeglasses and modern eye surgery, including cataract operations; free of charge to all patients.

“It is extremely necessary,” said Dr. Cathy Schanzer. “The people who have cataracts, when they’ve come to us their pupils are white. They haven’t had access to healthcare for a lot of them 20 years so just removing one cataract will free them.”

Schanzer and Lewis said it is not uncommon for patients to walk several days to reach the village to receive this essential care.

When Dr. Schanzer is at the clinic, she said it is not unusual to care for more than 100 patients and conduct 30 surgeries a day. They said during the rest of the year, a whole team keeps the primary clinic and 10 satellite offices in nearby villages running.

“Nobody gets to the top by themselves,” said Schanzer. “It’s like a chain, if you don’t have all the links in the chain it’s not going to work. That’s how we both feel about the clinic. We couldn’t do it if we didn’t have the support of people actually in the village.”

Lewis said their work also supports many community development projects including water wells, food programs, educational scholarships, a computer center, sporting activities and cultural events.

Earlier this year, Dr. Schanzer was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. They said they are grateful for their faith and worldwide support system of family and friends.

“We started out thinking we were going to help people and we do,” said Lewis. “But gosh, the help that we’ve gotten has been overwhelming.”

