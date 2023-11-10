Hochul signs legislative package to support veterans

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed several pieces of legislation that seek to provide veterans and their families with resources.

Hochul’s office said these bills build this administration’s dedication to acknowledging the sacrifices made by veterans and ensuring they can return to their civilian lives more easily.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the veterans who risked their lives to serve our country,” Governor Hochul said. “This legislation will provide resources and support to New York’s veterans, honoring their service and recognizing their heroism.”

The signed legislative package:

Clarifies the Definition of Veteran for Tax Purposes

Allows Veterans and Gold Star Families Entrance to New York Places of Recreation Free of Charge

Requires the Small Business Revolving Fund to Target and Market to Veteran-Owned Enterprises

Requires the Publication of the Number of Veterans on Certain Housing Waiting Lists

Directs Certain Municipalities to Contact a Veterans’ Organization to Provide for the Disposition of the Unclaimed Remains of a Deceased Veteran

Eliminates the “Wartime Service” Requirement for Certain Civil Service Positions

Establishes a Veteran Internship Program within Existing Senate and Assembly Programs

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

