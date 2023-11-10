House and garage deemed total loss after fire in town of Sanford

Town of Sanford House and Garage Fire
Town of Sanford House and Garage Fire(Luke Meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- According to a Facebook post made by the Deposit Fire Department, on Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023, just before 4 a.m., the Deposit fire Department and Eastern Broome Emergency Services were dispatched to a possible house fire in the Town of Sanford.

A motorist stopped at a house along North Sanford Road and told the resident that they saw what they believed to be a house on fire in the woods down the road.

On arrival, crews found a house and garage that were fully involved and mostly burned to the ground. The structures were located over 1,300 feet off the roadway with limited access, and the structure fires had also started a brush fire.

Crews quickly work to contain and extinguish the brush fire to keep the fire from spreading as the house and garage were already a total loss. After the brush fire was under control, they worked to extinguish what was left of the house and garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 2 dozen racehorses killed in Tioga Downs racetrack fire
Sheriff: Missing Corning woman found dead
Battisti leads race for Broome County District Attorney
Sexton leads race for Vestal Town Supervisor
Rockefeller Tree Vestal
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes down in Vestal

Latest News

Johnson City senior basketball player Marisa Smith commits to Binghamton
Guthrie Ophthalmologist named ‘Catholic Doctor of the Year’
Broome Co. Legislature unanimously approves 2024 budget
GUTHRIE OPHTHALMOLOGIST NAMED CATHOLIC DOCTOR OF THE YEAR