House and garage deemed total loss after fire in town of Sanford

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- According to a Facebook post made by the Deposit Fire Department, on Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023, just before 4 a.m., the Deposit fire Department and Eastern Broome Emergency Services were dispatched to a possible house fire in the Town of Sanford.

A motorist stopped at a house along North Sanford Road and told the resident that they saw what they believed to be a house on fire in the woods down the road.

On arrival, crews found a house and garage that were fully involved and mostly burned to the ground. The structures were located over 1,300 feet off the roadway with limited access, and the structure fires had also started a brush fire.

Crews quickly work to contain and extinguish the brush fire to keep the fire from spreading as the house and garage were already a total loss. After the brush fire was under control, they worked to extinguish what was left of the house and garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

